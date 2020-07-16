Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Raised by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Paypal by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Paypal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $172.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.90, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.19. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $183.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.70.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,011,854.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. BidaskClub lowered Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Paypal from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Paypal from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Paypal in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

