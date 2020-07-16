Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PCTY. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Paylocity from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Paylocity from $125.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Paylocity from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Paylocity from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Paylocity from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.87.
Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $135.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $66.98 and a fifty-two week high of $156.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 108.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.95.
In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 53,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $6,555,336.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 104,440 shares of company stock valued at $13,073,183 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity during the first quarter worth $355,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Paylocity by 1,585.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 586,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,797,000 after purchasing an additional 551,678 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 858,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,762,000 after purchasing an additional 238,630 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Paylocity by 4,516.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 85,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paylocity by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,691,000 after purchasing an additional 13,492 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Paylocity
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.
