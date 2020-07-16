Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PCTY. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Paylocity from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Paylocity from $125.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Paylocity from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Paylocity from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Paylocity from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.87.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $135.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $66.98 and a fifty-two week high of $156.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 108.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.95.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $171.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.76 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 53,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $6,555,336.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 104,440 shares of company stock valued at $13,073,183 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity during the first quarter worth $355,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Paylocity by 1,585.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 586,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,797,000 after purchasing an additional 551,678 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 858,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,762,000 after purchasing an additional 238,630 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Paylocity by 4,516.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 85,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paylocity by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,691,000 after purchasing an additional 13,492 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

