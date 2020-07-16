Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 263,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,974,000 after acquiring an additional 143,276 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $575,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 37,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $71.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.14. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 40,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $2,952,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,292,856.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 18,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $1,392,553.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,221.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 470,917 shares of company stock valued at $34,541,997. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

