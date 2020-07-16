Paul Guilfoyle Purchases 8,074,766 Shares of Harvest Technology Group Ltd (ASX:HTG) Stock

Harvest Technology Group Ltd (ASX:HTG) insider Paul Guilfoyle purchased 8,074,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$839,775.66 ($575,188.81).

Paul Guilfoyle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 14th, Paul Guilfoyle sold 2,500,000 shares of Harvest Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05), for a total value of A$200,000.00 ($136,986.30).

Shares of Harvest Technology Group stock opened at A$0.14 ($0.09) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.81. The company has a market cap of $45.27 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.13. Harvest Technology Group Ltd has a 1-year low of A$0.02 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of A$0.30 ($0.20).

Harvest Technology Group Ltd. develops and commercializes various marine products primarily in Australia and the United States. The company offers Clever Buoy, a marine monitoring platform based in for ocean safety, environmental monitoring, and security and surveillance functionality applications. It also provides technology based subsea and asset integrity risk mitigation solutions for the energy, renewable, and resource sectors.

