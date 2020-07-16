Patron (PAT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $7,333.00

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. During the last seven days, Patron has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Patron token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, YoBit, HitBTC and CoinBene. Patron has a total market capitalization of $213,465.06 and $7,333.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.65 or 0.01958008 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00088916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00192033 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000988 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000205 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 90.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001075 BTC.

About Patron

Patron’s genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,950,594 tokens. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Exrates, YoBit, HitBTC, Hotbit, LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

