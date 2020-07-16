Patrick H. Nettles Sells 20,000 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Director Patrick H. Nettles sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $1,093,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Patrick H. Nettles also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ciena alerts:

On Friday, July 10th, Patrick H. Nettles sold 20,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $1,094,800.00.

NYSE CIEN opened at $52.97 on Thursday. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $57.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.27. Ciena had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIEN. Northland Securities lowered shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. B. Riley lowered shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ciena by 2,121.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Ciena by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Ciena by 167.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 12,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ciena by 31.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,093,000 after buying an additional 107,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.