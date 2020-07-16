Patrick Bouisset Sells 10,200 Shares of Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) Stock

Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.50, for a total value of C$362,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 283,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,079,408.50.

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$32.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.95. Endeavour Mining Corp has a 12-month low of C$15.68 and a 12-month high of C$36.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion and a PE ratio of -28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.72.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$362.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$350.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Endeavour Mining Corp will post 2.5299998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$38.50 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Endeavour Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.45.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

