Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Trading Down 5.3%

Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) was down 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25, approximately 3,768,202 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 7,170,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRTY shares. ValuEngine raised Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Party City Holdco from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $124.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 342.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,764,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,576 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Party City Holdco in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Party City Holdco by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 104,010 shares during the period. CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Party City Holdco by 34.1% in the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,666,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,805 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Party City Holdco by 226.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 156,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 108,600 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

