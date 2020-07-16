Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Trading Down 5.3%

Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) was down 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25, approximately 3,768,202 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 7,170,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRTY shares. ValuEngine raised Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Party City Holdco from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $124.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53.
About Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY)
Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.
Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.