ParkinGo (GOT) Market Cap Reaches $1.18 Million

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded up 41.4% against the dollar. One ParkinGo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0588 or 0.00000637 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $61.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00042959 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,178.95 or 0.99500283 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001098 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000306 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00128289 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006207 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000380 BTC.

ParkinGo Token Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,109,170 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.