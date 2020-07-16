Palisade Global Investments Ltd. Sells 268,500 Shares of Triumph Gold Corp (CVE:TIG) Stock

Triumph Gold Corp (CVE:TIG) insider Palisade Global Investments Ltd. sold 268,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total value of C$71,286.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,216,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,243,569.16.

Palisade Global Investments Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 10th, Palisade Global Investments Ltd. sold 231,000 shares of Triumph Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.28, for a total transaction of C$65,373.00.

Shares of CVE:TIG opened at C$0.31 on Thursday. Triumph Gold Corp has a 52 week low of C$0.07 and a 52 week high of C$0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.22. The company has a market cap of $19.69 million and a P/E ratio of -5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Freegold Mountain located in the Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Northern Freegold Resources Ltd.

