Pakcoin (PAK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $230,965.80

Pakcoin (CURRENCY:PAK) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 16th. Pakcoin has a total market cap of $230,965.80 and $2.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pakcoin has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One Pakcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 44% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Pakcoin

Pakcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 22nd, 2015. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pakcoin’s official website is www.pakcoin.io

Pakcoin Coin Trading

Pakcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pakcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pakcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

