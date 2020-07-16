Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $68.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $63.00. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised Pacira Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacira Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.73.

Get Pacira Biosciences alerts:

Shares of PCRX opened at $55.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.69. Pacira Biosciences has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $59.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,765.12, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $105.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Pacira Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $296,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,774.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles A. Reinhart III sold 1,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $68,985.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,861.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,337,870. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the first quarter worth $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Pacira Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Pacira Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 21.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacira Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $65,000.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.