Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 15,617 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Pacifica Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 15,617 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 53.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 238.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $120.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.48. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cfra lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.73.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

