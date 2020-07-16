Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $38,000 Stake in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lowered its position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Roku by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Roku by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at $645,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Roku by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,351,000 after acquiring an additional 76,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $109,327.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,483.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total transaction of $16,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,050,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 277,689 shares of company stock worth $36,790,174. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROKU. BidaskClub lowered shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.55.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $154.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of -175.24 and a beta of 1.83. Roku Inc has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $176.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.86.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $320.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.23 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. The company’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

