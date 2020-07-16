Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.88) to $0.03. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 156.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $123.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PPBI. ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $211,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 23.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 81.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

