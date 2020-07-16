PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

PACCAR has raised its dividend payment by an average of 655.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. PACCAR has a dividend payout ratio of 45.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PACCAR to earn $4.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

PCAR opened at $77.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.16. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $275,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,647.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $505,210 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on PACCAR from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet raised PACCAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on PACCAR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PACCAR from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.07.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

