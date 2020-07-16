PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
PACCAR has raised its dividend payment by an average of 655.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. PACCAR has a dividend payout ratio of 45.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PACCAR to earn $4.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.
PCAR opened at $77.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.16. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.32.
In other news, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $275,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,647.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $505,210 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on PACCAR from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet raised PACCAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on PACCAR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PACCAR from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.07.
About PACCAR
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration
Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.