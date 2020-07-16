Own Price Tops $0.0239 on Exchanges (CHX)

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 15th. One Own token can currently be purchased for $0.0239 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, DDEX, Bancor Network and IDEX. Own has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and $465,969.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Own has traded up 35.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00045839 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $459.01 or 0.04975717 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002834 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017714 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00055128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00033363 BTC.

About Own

Own (CHX) is a token. Its launch date was March 25th, 2018. Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. The official message board for Own is medium.com/ownmarket . The official website for Own is weown.com . The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Own

Own can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Own should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Own using one of the exchanges listed above.

