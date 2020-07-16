Ovintiv Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 30,055 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,870% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,012 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. AXA purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OVV shares. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Eight Capital cut shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

NYSE OVV opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. Ovintiv has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $28.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 4.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Ovintiv had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.094 dividend. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.55%.

