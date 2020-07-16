Ovintiv Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 30,900 call options on the company. This is an increase of 830% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,322 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ovintiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $5.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.61.

Shares of OVV opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07, a P/E/G ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $28.75.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at about $20,137,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at about $7,885,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at about $7,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth about $7,476,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth about $3,728,000. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

