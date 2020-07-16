Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

OVID has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.57.

Shares of NASDAQ OVID opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.27. The firm has a market cap of $409.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.25. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 16,188 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

