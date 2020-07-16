Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) shares were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.26 and last traded at $41.42, approximately 4,318,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 4,555,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.86.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $33.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 3.79.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $351.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.30 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 55.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share.

In other news, insider Meghan Tuohig sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,235 shares in the company, valued at $511,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro bought 3,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $123,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 12.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 36.6% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 23.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the first quarter worth about $64,000. 40.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

