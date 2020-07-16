Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Major Shareholder Saltchuk Resources, Inc. Purchases 204,064 Shares

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) major shareholder Saltchuk Resources, Inc. bought 204,064 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $408,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,883,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,766,138. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saltchuk Resources, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Saltchuk Resources, Inc. bought 45,671 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $91,342.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Saltchuk Resources, Inc. bought 90,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $171,000.00.

Shares of OSG stock opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.30. Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $100.86 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,110,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 56,413 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 281,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 15,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 75,998 shares during the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Overseas Shipholding Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2018, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 900,000 deadweight tons.

