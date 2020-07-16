Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Major Shareholder Buys $91,342.00 in Stock

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) major shareholder Saltchuk Resources, Inc. acquired 45,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $91,342.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,883,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,766,138. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saltchuk Resources, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 9th, Saltchuk Resources, Inc. acquired 204,064 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $408,128.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Saltchuk Resources, Inc. acquired 90,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $171,000.00.

Shares of OSG opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $2.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.30.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $100.86 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 30.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 321.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 21,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2018, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 900,000 deadweight tons.

