ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of ORIX during the first quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ORIX by 56.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ORIX by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ORIX by 57.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIX during the first quarter worth about $2,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IX opened at $61.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. ORIX Co. has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $89.21.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IX. Citigroup lowered shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ORIX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ORIX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

