OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OGI. Bank of America upgraded OrganiGram to a hold rating and set a $1.72 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OrganiGram from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lowered OrganiGram from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup upgraded OrganiGram from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on OrganiGram in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. OrganiGram currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.60.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OGI stock opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $268.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of -0.02. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $6.95.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.07 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 45.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that OrganiGram will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.