O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 21,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,115,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 278.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,956,000. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.74, for a total transaction of $4,257,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,600,972.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total value of $1,350,612.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,540 shares of company stock worth $9,055,986 in the last 90 days. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $418.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $330.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $405.47.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $427.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $419.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.42. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

