Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,495 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 8,980 shares during the quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,269,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739,302 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,025,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. Institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $57.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.71. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $59.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $75,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $61,692,561,620.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $396,376,000 in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Argus downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.34.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

