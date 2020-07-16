Oppenheimer Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart (NYSE:WMT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $145.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WMT. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.45.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $132.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $374.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.93 and a 200 day moving average of $119.73. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $133.63.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $10,459,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,272,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

