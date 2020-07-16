Oppenheimer Increases Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $100.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.73.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $98.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.88. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $70.87 and a 52-week high of $105.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Connections news, CEO Worthing Jackman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $1,660,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,447,430.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1,094.1% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

