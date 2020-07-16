Oppenheimer Comments on Maxim Integrated Products Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) – Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 37.00%. The company had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.12.

MXIM stock opened at $69.93 on Wednesday. Maxim Integrated Products has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $73.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.95. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 5,961.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 59,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 58,662 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 431,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,952,000 after buying an additional 94,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 127,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Vivek Jain sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $260,400.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $311,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,446 shares of company stock worth $4,564,336 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

