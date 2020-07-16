Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Trading Down 2.7%

Opera Ltd (NASDAQ:OPRA) dropped 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.68, approximately 20,057 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 319,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

OPRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Opera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Opera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Opera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Opera from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Opera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.05.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.55.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Opera had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $138.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.04 million. As a group, analysts predict that Opera Ltd will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRA. Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Opera by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,448,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,033,000 after purchasing an additional 337,234 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Opera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Opera by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 148,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 37,877 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Opera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Opera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

