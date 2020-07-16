One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Shares Gap Up to $2.38

One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.25, but opened at $2.38. One Stop Systems shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 9,012 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OSS shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on One Stop Systems in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. One Stop Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.94.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.95.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. One Stop Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that One Stop Systems Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 78,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $181,746.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Reardon sold 25,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $51,242.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,242,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,900.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,269 shares of company stock worth $343,966 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the first quarter valued at about $266,000. 32.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

