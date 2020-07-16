OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Shares Gap Up to $2.78

Shares of OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.47, but opened at $2.78. OncoSec Medical shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 23,442 shares.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of OncoSec Medical from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.84.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OncoSec Medical Inc will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OncoSec Medical stock. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.12% of OncoSec Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. Its lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

