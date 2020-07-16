OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Given New $6.50 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) had its target price lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $9.00 to $6.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 113.11% from the company’s current price.

NASDAQ ONCS opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.84. OncoSec Medical has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $3.60.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that OncoSec Medical will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OncoSec Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS) by 116.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 106,840 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.85% of OncoSec Medical worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. Its lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.