On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.70, 52,417 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,890,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered On Deck Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on On Deck Capital from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on On Deck Capital from $4.25 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. On Deck Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.29.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 18.52 and a current ratio of 18.52.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $110.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.49 million. On Deck Capital had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that On Deck Capital Inc will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in On Deck Capital during the 1st quarter worth $1,037,000. Voce Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of On Deck Capital by 56.0% in the first quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 482,102 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of On Deck Capital by 34.8% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 3,829,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 989,706 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of On Deck Capital by 65.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 91,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of On Deck Capital by 21.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 204,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 35,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

On Deck Capital Company Profile (NYSE:ONDK)

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

