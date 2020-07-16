OMRON Corp to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)

OMRON Corp (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of OMRON in a research note issued on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

OMRON stock opened at $67.38 on Wednesday. OMRON has a 12 month low of $40.57 and a 12 month high of $69.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of OMRON by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OMRON by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OMRON during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OMRON by 3.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 544,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,157,000 after buying an additional 20,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OMRON by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,291,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,350,000 after purchasing an additional 31,728 shares in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OMRON

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, social systems, healthcare, environmental solutions, automotive electronic, and mechanical components businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

