Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Stock analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors to $26.54 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.23.

NYSE:OHI opened at $29.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.00. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $45.22. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Burke W. Whitman purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $285,189.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $78,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 38,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 312,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 184,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 18,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

