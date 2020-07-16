Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ OFLX opened at $113.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.76 and a beta of 0.80. Omega Flex has a 1 year low of $50.38 and a 1 year high of $119.89.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 15.70%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 8.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 15.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 22.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Flex in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 32.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

