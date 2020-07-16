Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Down 6.1%

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) shares fell 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $94.01 and last traded at $94.14, 1,247,055 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,676,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.26.

Several research firms have weighed in on OLLI. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.63.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.40.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $349.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.90 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 28,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,034,495.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,305. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,495,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,271.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 100.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 76.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.