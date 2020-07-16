Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Down 6.1%

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) shares fell 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $94.01 and last traded at $94.14, 1,247,055 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,676,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.26.
Several research firms have weighed in on OLLI. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.63.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.40.
In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 28,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,034,495.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,305. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,495,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,271.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 100.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 76.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLLI)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
