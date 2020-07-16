Olin (NYSE:OLN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Olin (NYSE:OLN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.35% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Olin for the second quarter have been going down over the past month. The company's strategic investment in the IT project is likely to provide annual cost savings. The Lake City contract will also drive the Winchester unit. The company also remains committed to boost shareholders' returns. However, Olin’s Chlor Alkali and Epoxy units are facing headwinds from challenging pricing and demand environment. Olin faces persistent weakness in caustic soda pricing, which is affecting its margins. Also, ethylene dichloride prices and hydrochloric acid pricing are witnessing a declining trend. The company’s Epoxy business also faces headwind from weak demand across a number of end-markets, including automotive, in the second quarter. The company’s high debt level is another matter of concern.”

Get Olin alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Olin from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

NYSE OLN opened at $11.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average is $13.97. Olin has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.12). Olin had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Olin will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,493,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Olin by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Olin by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,299,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,186,000 after buying an additional 950,507 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Olin by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 38,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olin (OLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.