OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OFS Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is engaged in providing capital to North American middle market companies. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments in asset classes including senior secured, unitranche, second-lien and mezzanine loans. “

Get OFS Capital alerts:

OFS has been the subject of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded OFS Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded OFS Capital from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded OFS Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Shares of OFS Capital stock opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. OFS Capital has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $12.11. The company has a market capitalization of $57.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 49.65%. The company had revenue of $12.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 million. As a group, research analysts expect that OFS Capital will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.29%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in OFS Capital by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 39,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 18,381 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 523.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 11,660 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 558,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OFS Capital (OFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.