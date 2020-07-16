Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 600 ($7.38) to GBX 700 ($8.61) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.15) to GBX 1,350 ($16.61) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,230 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ocado Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,090 ($13.41) to GBX 1,400 ($17.23) in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,495.62 ($18.41).

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Shares of LON:OCDO opened at GBX 2,120 ($26.09) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Ocado Group has a 1-year low of GBX 19.63 ($0.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,249 ($27.68). The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -115.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,041.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,553.60.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.