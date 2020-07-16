Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $0.50 price target on the energy producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 26.38% from the company’s previous close.

OAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays downgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens downgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.32.

NYSE:OAS opened at $0.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31. Oasis Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $213.22 million, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The energy producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 47.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31,217 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 18.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,367 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 17,867 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth $41,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

