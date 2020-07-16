Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.25 to $4.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.25.

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.56. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $5.65.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.49 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a negative net margin of 86.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, CEO Armen Panossian purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $34,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at $50,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 28.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 122.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,278,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 704,641 shares during the period. Finally, RiverNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth $6,281,000. 51.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

