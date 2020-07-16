NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $131.00 price target on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.76% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company. The Company designs and manufactures High Performance Mixed Signal semiconductor solutions to meet the requirements of systems and sub-systems in its target markets. High Performance Mixed Signal solutions are an optimized mix of analog and digital functionality integrated into a system or sub-system. The Company’s expertise is in RF, analog, power management, interface, security and digital processing products. NXP’s solutions are used in a wide range of automotive, identification, wireless infrastructure, lighting, industrial, mobile, consumer and computing applications. The Company claims to provide its customers improved power efficiency, functional performance, miniaturization, quality, durability and adaptability in their electronic systems and application solutions. NXP is based in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, with research and development activities in Asia, Europe and the United States, and manufacturing facilities in Asia and Europe. “

NXPI has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Shares of NXPI opened at $120.45 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $139.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.94.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.63. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $94,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

