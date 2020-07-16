NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $130.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 7.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $120.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.24 and its 200-day moving average is $109.99. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $139.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.46.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.63. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $94,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,614 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 16,753 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,901 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $84,165,000 after buying an additional 157,778 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,341 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $1,118,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

