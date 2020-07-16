NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Cowen increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded NVIDIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $362.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.95.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total transaction of $393,437.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,834,748.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 53 shares of company stock valued at $15,322 and sold 250,738 shares valued at $93,670,532. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA opened at $415.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $147.39 and a 12 month high of $431.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

