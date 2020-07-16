Nuvista Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nuvista Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.13.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Nuvista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price target on Nuvista Energy from $1.40 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Nuvista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of NUVSF opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04. Nuvista Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

