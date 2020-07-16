Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Takes Position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Wealth Designers raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 29,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 41,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.72.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. Kraft Heinz Co has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $34.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average is $29.09. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

