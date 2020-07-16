Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Takes Position in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,380 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IART. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 70.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,912 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total value of $29,082,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,668 shares in the company, valued at $7,932,987.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Evoli sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $191,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 663,995 shares of company stock worth $32,428,706. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IART. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Integra Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Integra Lifesciences stock opened at $47.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.13, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $65.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.05.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.15 million. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

